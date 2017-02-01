SPC's FAFSA Nights helps students get more financial aid
St. Petersburg College will host Free Application for Federal Student Aid Nights in February. FAFSA Nights are aimed at helping parents and students complete the FAFSA quickly and accurately so they can qualify for the most financial aid possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
