See where Tampa Bay ranks among largest metros for exports
The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area ranks among the top in the nation for dollar value of exports in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC