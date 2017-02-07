Robert Rohr

Robert Rohr

Born Aug. 25, 1950 to the late Sherman Rohr, Jr. and Elsie Frances Parrish Rohr Stuchell, he was raised in Glenmoor. Known to many as he was a heavy equipment mechanic at Pusateri Excavating before moving in 1987 to St. Petersburg, Fla., where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, welder and fabricator, retiring four years ago from the city of St. Petersburg.

