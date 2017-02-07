Robert Rohr
Born Aug. 25, 1950 to the late Sherman Rohr, Jr. and Elsie Frances Parrish Rohr Stuchell, he was raised in Glenmoor. Known to many as he was a heavy equipment mechanic at Pusateri Excavating before moving in 1987 to St. Petersburg, Fla., where he worked as a heavy equipment mechanic, welder and fabricator, retiring four years ago from the city of St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Mon
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|225
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC