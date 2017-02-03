Renewed interest in 1982 cold case slaying in St. Petersburg
The murder of Joseph Warner has been the focus of major attention twice: first, when the 44-year-old father of five and 22-year Air Force veteran was killed in 1982 and later, when it was featured on America's Most Wanted.
