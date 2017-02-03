Pinellas licensing board hopes to dec...

Pinellas licensing board hopes to decide on Rodney Fischer's vacation payout soon

The governing members of the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board hope to meet next week to vote on retired executive director Rodney Fischer's request to stay on the payroll through June. A series of stories in the Tampa Bay Times has raised questions about the way the board disciplines contractors and how Fischer has managed the independent agency, which operates without any government oversight.

