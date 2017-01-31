Pinellas Educator of the Year: a math teacher who brings 'a nurturing heart' to the equation
The children in her classes at Palm Harbor Middle, and fellow educators in the district-wide trainings she gives on the college prep program, Advancement Via Individual Determination, known as AVID. Ko, 35, received a standing ovation from many of them Tuesday night as she was named the 2017 Pinellas County Outstanding Educator of the Year during a ceremony at Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.
