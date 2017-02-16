News 3 hour ago 4:44 p.m.Police: Clearwater man had sex with girlfriend's teen daughter
A 36-year-old Clearwater man is accused of having sex with his girlfriend's 15-year-old niece, St. Petersburg police said. According to arrest affidavits, Maurice Martinez Bradley had consensual sex with the girl between October and December on more than one occasion while he was in a caregiver role.
