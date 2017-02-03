New commuter ferry routes could ease congestion

Hillsborough County is now considering adding commuter ferry routes from South County to Downtown Tampa, South County to Tampa International Airport/Westshore area and South County to MacDill Air Force base. With travel times of 13 minutes to MAFB and 25 minutes to downtown Tampa, passenger ferry service can provide congestion proof, reliable travel options to these two major employment destinations now and in the future, county leaders said.

