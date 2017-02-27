Mahaffey on the Move presents George Winston

Presented as part of the Mahaffey on the Move concert series, master musician George Winston will perform Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Winston's melodic folk piano - through the platinum-selling albums 'Autumn,' 'December,' 'Winter Into Spring' and 'Linus and Lucy - The Music of Vince Guaraldi' - has established a creative musical legacy.

