Luxury Mane - "Hard to be Easy"
Based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, trio Luxury Mane released an impressive album this past October, Lux Runnin Out . "Hard to be Easy" provides a good showing of what to anticipate, being a bright and psych-friendly rocker that recalls both space-rock acts in the vein of Spiritualized and more effervescent '90s alternative.
