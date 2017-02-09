Luxury Mane - "Hard to be Easy"

Based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, trio Luxury Mane released an impressive album this past October, Lux Runnin Out . "Hard to be Easy" provides a good showing of what to anticipate, being a bright and psych-friendly rocker that recalls both space-rock acts in the vein of Spiritualized and more effervescent '90s alternative.

