Local 'Puppy Bowl' offers dozens of...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. With Super Bowl LI kicking off in just two days, the Humane Society of Pinellas is gearing up for the big game with some celebrations of their own this Saturday, including a Puppy Bowl adoption event featuring 100 animals, including 30 puppies looking for a forever home.
