Kriseman statement on St. Petersburg's sanctuary city status leads to confusion
Mayor Rick Kriseman sought to clarify confusion surrounding his statement about St. Petersburg's status as a sanctuary city, including pushback from Sheriff Bob Gualtieri over cooperation with federal immigration authorities. In a blog post published late Friday , Kriseman wrote that fear within the Muslim community stoked by President Donald Trump's strict immigration policies led to his decision to designate St. Petersburg as a city that will protect immigrants from "harmful federal immigration laws," a stance that was widely interpreted as an official "sanctuary city" designation.
