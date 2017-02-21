Jury finds St. Petersburg woman not guilty of assaulting husband

Madeline A. Cadigan-Lettre, arrested in 2014 on charges that she attacked her husband in their St. Petersburg home, was found not guilty of aggravated battery by a jury this month. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said at the time of her arrest that Cadigan-Lettre assaulted her then-husband with hair spray, a hammer, knives, and a screwdriver at 2661 Feather Sound Drive.

