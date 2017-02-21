Jameis Winston Inspires Melrose Scholars
Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston spoke to scholars at St. Petersburg's Melrose Elementary School, making them laugh and urging them to strive to be the best versions of themselves. Jameis Winston met the press on Wednesday afternoon, specifically five cub reporters from the Manatee Messenger .
