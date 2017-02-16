J.P. DuBuque talks about why St. Pete...

J.P. DuBuque talks about why St. Petersburg is attractive to business.

J.P. DuBuque, President of the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation, explains the formation of the EDC and describes what makes St. Petersburg an attractive location for economic development. DIRECT DIGITAL ACCESS Add digital to your current subscription, purchase a single digital issue, or start a new subscription to Florida Trend.

