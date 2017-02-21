Investigations 29 mins ago 2:18 p.m.New evidence that Florida may need better texting ban

Following a pair of 10Investigates stories on Florida's lack of regulations regarding cell phone use behind the wheel, national advocacy group "Stop Distractions" reached out with a series of new reports it hopes the state's leading lawmakers will review. Even though sending a text while driving is technically illegal in the Sunshine State, Florida one of only nine states where officers cannot pull a driver over simply for texting.

