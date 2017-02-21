Inspiring and supporting art in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance recognized five local "muses" who contribute to the St. Petersburg arts community at its fourth annual Muse Arts Awards. The Muse Visual Arts Award went to Kyu Yamamoto , who grew up studying art in Nagoya, Japan.
Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
