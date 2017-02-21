HSN looks for new shoppers beyond TV's reach
HSN Inc., long a base for home shopping on TV, wants to refashion itself for shoppers more used to buying on their mobile phones. The company still broadcasts live to more than 90 million households in the U.S., but also features more than 50,000 products on its website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Feb 15
|Ronnie
|3
|Leave floriduh
|Feb 13
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC