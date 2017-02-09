Hosting Completes Rigorous Hitrust CSF Certification Proving...

HOSTING , a leader in cloud computing and database services since 1997, has completed the rigorous third-party validation required to achieve the elite HITRUST CSF Certification attesting to its compliance with demanding healthcare data security and privacy standards. Developed in collaboration with healthcare and information security professionals, the HITRUST CSF leverages nationally and internationally accepted standards, including ISO, NIST, PCI and HIPAA to ensure a comprehensive set of baseline security controls.

