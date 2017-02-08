Home health aide charged

A St. Petersburg home health aide was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $2,500 from a 95-year-old woman, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Meyonta Johnson, 41, stole the money using the victim's ATM card at various Regions Bank branches between Nov. 28 and Jan. 2, according to deputies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.