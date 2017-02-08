Home health aide charged
A St. Petersburg home health aide was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $2,500 from a 95-year-old woman, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Meyonta Johnson, 41, stole the money using the victim's ATM card at various Regions Bank branches between Nov. 28 and Jan. 2, according to deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|225
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC