Hofbri 1 2uhaus St. Petersburg hosts ...

Hofbri 1 2uhaus St. Petersburg hosts first-ever Fasching Festival

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Hofbrauhaus St. Petersburg restaurant and beer hall will hold its inaugural Fasching Festival - a German-style Mardi Gras or Carnival - inviting guests of all ages to dress in festive costumes and masks on Friday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to midnight, at the restaurant, 124 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg. Fasching, celebrated in Germany for hundreds of years, is a time of great celebration, laughter and merrymaking held prior to Ash Wednesday and the traditional season of Lent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,... Fri Bob Kodex 1
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Feb 15 Ronnie 3
Leave floriduh Feb 13 Yup 2
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb 4 theheartlady 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jan 30 Happy at the Wave 311
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC