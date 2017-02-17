Hofbri 1 2uhaus St. Petersburg hosts first-ever Fasching Festival
The Hofbrauhaus St. Petersburg restaurant and beer hall will hold its inaugural Fasching Festival - a German-style Mardi Gras or Carnival - inviting guests of all ages to dress in festive costumes and masks on Friday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to midnight, at the restaurant, 124 Fourth St. S., St. Petersburg. Fasching, celebrated in Germany for hundreds of years, is a time of great celebration, laughter and merrymaking held prior to Ash Wednesday and the traditional season of Lent.
