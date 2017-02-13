freeFall Theatre Company presents Florida Regional Premiere of Red Velvet
RED VELVET plays freeFall February 25 through March 26. Jose Rufino returns to St. Petersburg as Ira Aldridge. The play also features Joe Lauck , Britta Ollman n , Megan Therese Rippey , Edward French, Douglas Hall, Amy Dawn Rufino and Matt Lunsford.
