Fla. Man Arrested for Death of 1-month-old baby
A St. Petersburg, Florida man is facing a murder charge for the death of a one-month-old baby. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Dillard was alone with the infant in an apartment when he handled the baby roughly last September.
