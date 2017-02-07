Donate medical records after death?
A new bill, proposed by State Sen. Jeff Brandes , would allow Floridians to donate their medical records to science, much like they can donate their organs, after death. "We think we'll be the first in the country to do this," Brandes said, "and we think we'll save thousands of lives by letting physicians ... cull though data scientists discover new things."
