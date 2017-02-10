Crime 6 mins ago 4:39 p.m.Man charged...

Crime 6 mins ago 4:39 p.m.Man charged after having sex with teen, St. Pete police say

A 33-year-old man was arrested after having sex with a 16-year-old girl, St. Petersburg police said. According to an affidavit, Morgan was friends with the victim and have been hanging out together for over a month.

