Convicted rapist seeks resentencing
Since the Supreme Court ruling that allows juvenile offenders to seek a resentencing hearing if they received life terms or the equivalent, there has been a flurry of such cases in the Tampa Bay area. A couple of weeks ago, Nicholas Lindsey, who had been convicted of murdering St. Petersburg Police officer Dave Crawford, sort a reduction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC