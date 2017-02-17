Commissioners discuss possibilities f...

Commissioners discuss possibilities for Penny for Pinellas IV

In November, Pinellas County voters will be asked to approve renewal of Penny for Pinellas sales tax for a fourth 10-year cycle. But before the voting begins, local government officials have to decide how to spend the money and interlocal agreements between the county and municipalities have to be signed that determine how the money will be shared.

