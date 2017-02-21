Clerk waives collection fees through March 10
The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's office will dedicate two weeks at the end of February and early March to help citizens reset the past and potentially save a lot of money. The Clerk's office will waive collection fees for a limited time only when citizens pay their outstanding fines and fees in full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Feb 15
|Ronnie
|3
|Leave floriduh
|Feb 13
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC