Clem Gets Good Start to 2017 Season at Chevrolet Performance World Championship
Fourteen-year old Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, Florida, began the 2017 racing season with a fourth place finish for $10,000-to-win Chevrolet Performance World Championship at the Bubba Raceway Park in his hometown. The race was part of a three-day event, which was sanctioned by NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout that started on Thursday night in the opening round of the annual Bubba Army Winter Nationals.
