Clem Gets Good Start to 2017 Season at Chevrolet Performance World Championship

Fourteen-year old Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, Florida, began the 2017 racing season with a fourth place finish for $10,000-to-win Chevrolet Performance World Championship at the Bubba Raceway Park in his hometown. The race was part of a three-day event, which was sanctioned by NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout that started on Thursday night in the opening round of the annual Bubba Army Winter Nationals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.