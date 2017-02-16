Clem Gets Good Start to 2017 Season a...

Clem Gets Good Start to 2017 Season at Chevrolet Performance World Championship

Fourteen-year old Tyler Clem of St. Petersburg, Florida, began the 2017 racing season with a fourth place finish for $10,000-to-win Chevrolet Performance World Championship at the Bubba Raceway Park in his hometown. The race was part of a three-day event, which was sanctioned by NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout that started on Thursday night in the opening round of the annual Bubba Army Winter Nationals.

