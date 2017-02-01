Clearwater shooting victim dies; updated warrant issued
Clearwater police announced Thursday evening that they had obtained a first-degree murder warrant for a suspect wanted in the Jan. 29 shooting of a Clearwater man. Michael Rackard, 34, died Thursday, Feb. 2, at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where he was taken after he was shot at an apartment on Jefferson Avenue.
