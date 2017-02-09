Bubba The Love Sponge, WWBA 820 Sign New Agreement
AM 820 today announced that it has signed an agreement to air the Bubba the Love SpongeA Show starting February 13, 2017. The agreement will make WWBA the new "Flag Ship Station" for Bubba, returning the nationally syndicated and extremely popular radio program back to the Tampa airwaves for the Bubba Army to listen on 820's 50,000 watt signal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|22 hr
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC