Bubba The Love Sponge, WWBA 820 Sign ...

Bubba The Love Sponge, WWBA 820 Sign New Agreement

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

AM 820 today announced that it has signed an agreement to air the Bubba the Love SpongeA Show starting February 13, 2017. The agreement will make WWBA the new "Flag Ship Station" for Bubba, returning the nationally syndicated and extremely popular radio program back to the Tampa airwaves for the Bubba Army to listen on 820's 50,000 watt signal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) 22 hr Happy Phart 5
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb 4 theheartlady 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jan 30 Happy at the Wave 311
Want to make easy money? Jan 27 Elysia 1
St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10) Jan 25 Bob 3
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) Jan 25 Ron 4
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Pinellas County was issued at February 10 at 8:36AM EST

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Tornado
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,916 • Total comments across all topics: 278,727,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC