Bay Pines VA takes part in homeless Point-in-Time Count

Red T-shirts, clipboards, surveys and bus passes were among the tools given to hundreds of volunteers participating in the annual homeless Point-in-Time Count in Pinellas County on Jan. 24. Among the volunteers were dozens of employees from the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System including members of the executive leadership team. This mission was to survey and count as many homeless persons as possible to better understand the prevalence of homelessness in the community, assess needs of the population, and plan for future resources and strategies to assist those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.