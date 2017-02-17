Bay Pines VA takes part in homeless Point-in-Time Count
Red T-shirts, clipboards, surveys and bus passes were among the tools given to hundreds of volunteers participating in the annual homeless Point-in-Time Count in Pinellas County on Jan. 24. Among the volunteers were dozens of employees from the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System including members of the executive leadership team. This mission was to survey and count as many homeless persons as possible to better understand the prevalence of homelessness in the community, assess needs of the population, and plan for future resources and strategies to assist those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|2 hr
|Bob Kodex
|1
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Feb 15
|Ronnie
|3
|Leave floriduh
|Feb 13
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC