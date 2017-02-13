AAA reports Gas Prices Stay Steady
Prices at the pump rose slightly this week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.279 today, up nearly a penny from last week, down 8 cents from a month ago and an increase of 58 cents over last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|16 hr
|Yup
|2
|Leave floriduh
|16 hr
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb 4
|theheartlady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jan 30
|Happy at the Wave
|311
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|Elysia
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC