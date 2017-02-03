7 suspects arrested for lewd activity...

7 suspects arrested for lewd activity at park

9 hrs ago

The arrests were in January and February of 2017 at Sun City Heritage Park located at 3030 Highway 41 S. in Ruskin. During the undercover operation, 7 suspects were arrested for various charges, including battery, exposure of sexual organs and entering and remaining in a place for lewdness.

