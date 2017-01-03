Wreaths Across America honors fallen ...

Wreaths Across America honors fallen soldiers

15 hrs ago

Wreaths Across America, organized locally through the Oakhurst Cadet Squadron, a civil air patrol unit, was able to lay twice as many wreaths as the previous year on the graves of veterans at Bay Pines National Cemetery during the Dec. 17 event. A ceremony was held following the laying of the wreaths.

