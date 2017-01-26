Wet Seal to shutter all stores, including ones in St. Petersburg and Tampa
Wet Seal, a women's fashion mall retailer that was big with teenagers in the '90s, is closing all of its stores. The company announced it would shutter all stores and its California corporate headquarters this month after struggling for two years to find a buyer or new investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|6 hr
|Elysia
|1
|St. Petersburg Mugshots (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Bob
|3
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Jan 25
|Ron
|4
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jan 23
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jan 17
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC