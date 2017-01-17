Walmart closing Midtown St. Pete store

15 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Citing "financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans," retail giant Walmart is closing its Neighborhood Market store in Midtown St. Petersburg after just three years. The city promised last summer to spend over $2 million to buy the shopping plaza housing the store, still hopes to keep Walmart from leaving.

