Walmart closing Midtown St. Pete store
Citing "financial performance and strategic alignment with long-term plans," retail giant Walmart is closing its Neighborhood Market store in Midtown St. Petersburg after just three years. The city promised last summer to spend over $2 million to buy the shopping plaza housing the store, still hopes to keep Walmart from leaving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|23 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC