U.S. Payrolls Rise 156,000 as Wages I...

U.S. Payrolls Rise 156,000 as Wages Increase Most Since 2009

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Bloomberg

The U.S. labor market turned in a solid performance at the end of 2016, putting job gains above 2 million for a sixth year as paychecks rose by the most during the current expansion. The 156,000 increase in December payrolls followed a 204,000 rise in November that was bigger than previously estimated, a Labor Department report showed Friday in Washington.

