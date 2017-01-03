Two arrested in Gulfport on drug and gambling charges
Two employees of a food market in Gulfport were arrested Jan. 10 after an investigation determined that drugs were being sold in the store and illegal gambling was taking place. Gulfport Police, along with St. Petersburg Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco conducted the three-month investigation, according to a press release.
