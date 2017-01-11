Treasure Island, St. Petersburg join ...

Treasure Island, St. Petersburg join forces on causeway plan

6 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The city is seeking state funding for a joint project with the city of St. Petersburg to restructure the east end of the Treasure Island causeway. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of asking state Rep. Kathleen Peters, R-South Pasadena, to sponsor a bill that would give the city $1.5 million to resurface the road and make drainage improvements on the causeway along with pushing the roadway to the south to accommodate a 10-foot pedestrian/bike path on the north side.

