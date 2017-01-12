The roadmap to killing Obamacare

The roadmap to killing Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

An Obamacare sign is seen on the UniVista Insurance company office on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Today, is the deadline to sign up for a plan under the Affordable Care Act for people that want to be insured on January 1, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Men & Women Fuzu your Body's Jan 10 linda35ny 1
Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif... Jan 5 Complain 3
Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09) Jan 4 Debbie 9
drugs Dec 31 Wondering 1
psychedelics Dec 30 Wondering 1
Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16) Dec 29 Musikologist 2
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Dec 20 Elena Gilbert 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC