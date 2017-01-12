The roadmap to killing Obamacare
An Obamacare sign is seen on the UniVista Insurance company office on December 15, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Today, is the deadline to sign up for a plan under the Affordable Care Act for people that want to be insured on January 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
|drugs
|Dec 31
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Dec 30
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC