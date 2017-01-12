Teen arrested in accidental shooting in Seminole
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old male on multiple charges after he accidentally shot another teen about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at a residence on 60th Terrace North in unincorporated Seminole. Jacob P. McMann of St. Petersburg was charged with one count of delinquent in possession of a firearm, one count of delinquent in possession ammunition, one county of culpable negligence, one count of resisting an officer without violence and one count of felony violation of probation.
