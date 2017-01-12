Syd Entel Galleries show to feature Maya Eventov

A meet-the-artist reception featuring internationally known artist Maya Eventov will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor. The work of Eventov, a palette knife painter, will be showcased at the gallery Jan. 21 through Feb. 18. Eventov grew up in Leningrad in the former Soviet Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.