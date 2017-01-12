Syd Entel Galleries show to feature M...

Syd Entel Galleries show to feature Maya Eventov

A meet-the-artist reception featuring internationally known artist Maya Eventov will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 to 8 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor. The work of Eventov, a palette knife painter, will be showcased at the gallery Jan. 21 through Feb. 18. Eventov grew up in Leningrad in the former Soviet Union.

