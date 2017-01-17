Sunday Convo: Wilson's legacy premieres
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- This weekend...St. Pete's "American Stage" premieres the play "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" by the late August Wilson.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
