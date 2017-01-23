Peter Suarez will present 'ChaMeleon,' a one-man show, running Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26-28, 7:30 p.m., at The [email protected] ST. PETERSBURG - Peter Suarez will present 'ChaMeleon,' a one-man show, running Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26-28, 7:30 p.m., at The [email protected] , 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.

