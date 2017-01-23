Suarez presents ChaMeleon at The [email protected]
Peter Suarez will present 'ChaMeleon,' a one-man show, running Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26-28, 7:30 p.m., at The [email protected] ST. PETERSBURG - Peter Suarez will present 'ChaMeleon,' a one-man show, running Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26-28, 7:30 p.m., at The [email protected], 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|225
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Jan 21
|Rod Sullivan
|5
|Knock offs at Wagon Wheel Flea Market (Apr '10)
|Jan 20
|Ziva D
|21
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jan 17
|Musikologist
|1
|Men & Women Fuzu your Body's
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Crooked Donald J.Trump is Unfit or is he Qualif...
|Jan 5
|Complain
|3
|Review: Middleton Heating & Air Cond (Mar '09)
|Jan 4
|Debbie
|9
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC