Student, 18, arrested after bringing pellet gun to Lakewood High School

8 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

An 18-year-old Lakewood High School student faces a felony charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds after he brought a pellet gun to campus Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg police. Police said they learned of the pellet gun after a photo of the student holding it was found on social media by a teacher who contacted a school resource officer.

