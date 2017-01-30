Stuart Society presents wine weekend to benefit MFA
Some of the world's top wines will flow and will be auctioned during Wine Weekend St. Pete 2017: Wine & Chocol'Art, presented by The Margaret Acheson Stuart Society. Three stellar events will highlight this celebration in February, benefiting the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.
