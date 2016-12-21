STR: US hotel results for week ending 24 December
The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 December 2016, according to data from STR . In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy decreased 1.2% to 42.2%, and average daily rate was down 3.0% to US$106.06.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drugs
|Sat
|Wondering
|1
|psychedelics
|Fri
|Wondering
|1
|Gulfport Music Thread (Jan '16)
|Dec 29
|Musikologist
|2
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Dec 20
|Elena Gilbert
|1
|william mckinley smiley jr. (Jun '14)
|Dec 10
|Rumple Stiltskin
|4
|Heather Bell Benson St Petersburg
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|Kenneth City Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC