STR: US hotel results for week ending 24 December

The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 December 2016, according to data from STR . In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy decreased 1.2% to 42.2%, and average daily rate was down 3.0% to US$106.06.

