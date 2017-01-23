St. Petersburg's Major Redevelopment Sparked By $10 Million Land Sale
First States Investors sold its part of the 400 block of Central Avenue to members of the Pheil family for $10 million, which ended a long-running disputed reported by the Tampa Bay Times. With this sale family members, who own the rest of the block, can go ahead with the sale of the rest of the two-acre site to New York's Red Apple Group.
