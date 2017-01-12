St. Petersburg police look for man involved in triple shooting that killed one

St. Petesrburg police had issued an arrest warrant for Saveon Barbery, 22, who is accused of being involved in the Jan. 4 triple-shooting that killed one man. ST. PETERSBURG - Police are looking for a 22-year-old they say was involved in the triple-shooting that left one man dead on Jan. 4. Antonio Adams, 39, died from his injuries while the other two men recovered from their wounds at an area hospital.

